Rural Oregon Community Foundation, Live Heads Up & Crook County High School Partner for ‘Boots & Roots’ Educational Event

The Rural Oregon Community Foundation, in collaboration with the Crook County High School ASB team, is proud to announce the upcoming Boots & Roots event. This immersive educational experience will take place on Tuesday, April 30, from 9am-1pm at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville.

Designed specifically for local fourth-grade students, Boots & Roots aims to share our agricultural heritage while providing a hands-on look at the opportunities within a western lifestyle, showcasing diverse career paths in farming, ranching, animal husbandry and the rodeo industry.

Located under the “Big Tent” at the fairgrounds, the event features a variety of interactive stations. Students will have the unique opportunity to learn where their food comes from, witness ranching and farming techniques firsthand, and participate in roping lessons. The highlight for many will be the chance to experience the “Western Way of Life” through horse rides and wagon rides. With an estimated attendance of 250 students, the event fosters community spirit by involving Crook County High School seniors who serve as mentors and volunteers throughout the day.

The well-known Live Head’s Up program will also present an overview of their brand philosophy with the purpose to help everyone discover life’s best view through optimism and grit.

“Our mission is to preserve the Western Way of Life,” said Steve Holliday, president of the Rural Oregon Community Foundation. “Boots & Roots allows us to share our passion for farming, ranching, and animal wellness with the next generation, ensuring these traditions and career paths remain vibrant in our community.”

About the Rural Oregon Community Foundation:

The Rural Oregon Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings together members of the community from all walks of life who share a passion for farming, ranching, rodeo, and animal health and wellness. Through events and community partnerships, the Foundation works to preserve the Western Way of Life.

ruraloregoncf.org