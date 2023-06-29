Rural Small Businesses — Learn How to Succeed

(Photo courtesy of America’s SBDC)

Succeeding as a Rural Small Business

You were country before country was cool. And now you’re ready to launch your small business at the core of rural America. It may not always feel like your big dreams can become reality in a small town, but in 2023, rural businesses are thriving. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the nation’s manufacturing jobs — once the beating heart of rural economies — sharply declined through the 2000s. But in the last few years, those jobs have been replaced by service and retail roles, largely in small businesses.

There’s no doubt that small businesses are helping rural America thrive, but how can you set your rural small business up to do the same? Let’s take a look at the ups and downs of running a rural business and how you can build a symbiotic relationship with your rural community to achieve success. Read More.

Central Oregon SBDC is Here to Help

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

Are you ready to be in business?

Do you have what it takes to run a business?

Is there a customer base to support your business?

What are your options for funding your business?

How much money do you need to get started?

What are the legalities involved?

Wednesdays, July 5 or August 2 or September 6

11am-1pm

Online Zoom; $29

Register

Are you about to start or are you in the early stages of running your own business? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message. Take full advantage of three one-to-one daytime business advising sessions combined with three evening workshop presentations, plus peer support.

Hone your business skills and knowledge

Work on pricing and profitability

Establish cash flow management and financial stability

Define your marketing message

Keep on target to reach your goals with one-to-one business coaching

Discuss your business issues with others who share the same concerns

Your initial advising session will take place before the first class, so please be sure to register early so we can set up your first meeting!

Tuesdays, July 18, 25, and August 1

6-9pm

Online Zoom; $199

Register

