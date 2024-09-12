Rustic Resale Partners with U-Haul in Christmas Valley

Recent, U-Haul Co. of Oregon announced Rustic Resale gift shop joined U-Haul as a neighborhood dealer serving the Christmas Valley community.

Rustic Resale at 87114 Christmas Valley Highway will provide essential services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, in-store pickup for boxes, and moving supplies.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Christmas-Valley-OR-97641/022380