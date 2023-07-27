S.E.A. Crab House Celebrates One Year Anniversary

S.E.A. Crab House, the renowned restaurant chain celebrated for its mouthwatering seafood boils infused with Southeast Asian flavors, is thrilled to celebrate their one year anniversary in Bend. In honor of the milestone, diners will receive 20 percent off their entire ticket at the Bend location all day long on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

“Bend welcomed us with open arms and has been a magical community to live in,” says SEA Crab House owner Patta Lorwatcharasophon. “It’s been a terrific year, and we look forward to many more.”

SEA Crab House also celebrated the grand opening of their new location in Boise, Idaho on Monday, and is poised to open another location in Bellevue, Washington before the end of the year. SEA Crab House owner Patta spoke at the local Pub Talk last month about her future expansion plans and why she chose to make Bend her home.

About the S.E.A. Crab House:

The S.E.A. Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (S.E.A.) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend, and Beaverton, and soon Bellevue and Boise. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

seacrabhouse.com