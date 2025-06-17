Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will open Thursday, June 26, 2025

(Photo courtesy of Museum at Warm Springs)

The Museum at Warm Springs will open its major 2025 exhibition, Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. It will be on view through Saturday, September 27, 2025.

The exhibition coincides with the Warm Springs Tribes’ 56th Annual Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow and Celebration, which takes place June 27-29 in Warm Springs. 2025 also marks the 170th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of 1855, which established the Warm Springs Reservation. “Saddle Up” is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné).

“Saddle Up” will highlight the history and experiences of Warm Springs ranch families and rodeo culture. It will illustrate, through historic documents, art, objects, family interviews and photographs, the experiences of Warm Springs ranchers along with the economic and cultural transition from a way of life based on hunting, fishing, gathering of food on the land and trade to one based on cash.

“This is a wonderful way to highlight an important part of The Museum’s extensive collections related to the Warm Springs Tribes’ longstanding traditions around ranching and rodeos, which have always been an important way of life for us,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné). “The exhibit will illustrate the history and lives of Warm Springs families who depend on the land for access to our first foods and how the broad themes of ranching and rodeos are shared among both tribal and non-tribal people and are deeply grounded in Central Oregon.”

In April, The Museum was awarded $7,500 from the Oregon State Capitol Foundation for the development of a digital version of “Saddle Up” that will be showcased on the Foundation’s website at oregoncapitol.com and for a physical exhibit that will be on display at the Oregon State Capitol (dates TBA). Funding is also going toward a video that is currently in production under the direction of filmmaker, director, cinematographer and storyteller LaRonn Katchia (Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute).

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Members have access to the Oregon Historical Society Reciprocal Membership Program and free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Join by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to:

The Museum at Warm Springs

PO Box 909

Warm Springs, OR 97761

(Attn: Membership)

About The Museum at Warm Springs:

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon.

Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-12pm and 1-5pm.

The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Admission:

Museum Members — free

Adults — $7

Senior Citizens over 60 — $6

Students 13-18 with student body card — $4.50

Children 5-12 — $3.50

Children 4 and younger — free

The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs.

museumatwarmsprings.org • 541-553-3331