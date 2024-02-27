(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR for Youth
This Safe Sitter program prepares students to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Students learn first aid, choking infant/child rescue, and infant/child CPR. This is an interactive in-person class with games, videos, demonstrations, and hands-on practice. Safe Sitter graduates are prepared to prevent unsafe situations and know how to react when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies. This class also includes life and business skills. Parents should arrive 15 minutes before the end of the class for a graduation ceremony. All supplies provided. For 6th-9th grade students. *The course teaches CPR but does not certify students in CPR.
Saturday, March 2
9am-3:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139
Saturday, April 6
9am-3:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139
Saturday, May 18
9am-3:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139
Saturday, June 15
9am-3:30pm
COCC Bend Campus; $139