Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR for Youth

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

This Safe Sitter program prepares students to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Students learn first aid, choking infant/child rescue, and infant/child CPR. This is an interactive in-person class with games, videos, demonstrations, and hands-on practice. Safe Sitter graduates are prepared to prevent unsafe situations and know how to react when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies. This class also includes life and business skills. Parents should arrive 15 minutes before the end of the class for a graduation ceremony. All supplies provided. For 6th-9th grade students. *The course teaches CPR but does not certify students in CPR.

Saturday, March 2

9am-3:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

Saturday, April 6

9am-3:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

Saturday, May 18

9am-3:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

Saturday, June 15

9am-3:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $139

cocc.edu