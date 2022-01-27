Safety Belt Education with Crook County Sheriff’s Office

Beginning Monday, January 31, 2022 and extending through Sunday, February 13, 2022, Crook County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two.

The focus of the safety belt enforcement is on the proper use of safety belts, child safety seats, and fitting. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that safety belts do make a difference.

co.crook.or.us/sheriff