Safety in the Workplace: The Importance of Having an Electrical Spotter

Wherever we go, safety comes first. At home, outside, or even in the workplace, safety should always be something to consider. Employers, in particular, must prioritize safety over anything else in the business. That is given the fact that accidents and such can happen to anyone at any time unexpectedly.

These safety risks can cost a lot, and at the same time, negatively affects the worker’s productivity and satisfaction. A company should build trust by putting much effort into its people’s safety and well-being. This way, one can achieve a healthier, safe, and active working environment for all.

The hectic day in the workplace can allow space for mistakes and risks. Thus, the right people like electrical spotters should be constantly involved to maintain safety for all. They make sure a company can operate safely and efficiently. Still need to learn more about spotters? Here, we will provide you with the importance of having an electrical spotter in the business.

Securing Safety

Accidents during work will always be an alarming event. That’s why work environments like construction sites and the like follow safety standards at all times. Safety standards are followed to ensure that people do what is right during work. But sometimes, safety is often overlooked due to hectic work schedules and tasks. Therefore, people like electrical spotters are present to maintain and uphold safety rules.

Spotting indeed is a more dangerous task than many would think it is. Of course, electrical spotters are also responsible for themselves while they constantly check on others' safety. Spotters also make sure that the equipment is safe enough and working well.

‘No Go Zones’

If we talk about minimum safety requirements, ‘No Go Zones’ can perfectly define it for you. This term is commonly referred to as the distance between overhead power lines and performed work. This practice was implemented in response to electrical-related accidents and deaths at work. Thus, creating a great safety approach, especially to heavy and risky use of equipment near electrical vicinities.

This can include equipment like trucks, pumping machines for concrete, and the like. These types of equipment are used or operated close to overhead power lines. Electrical spotters are the ones who effectively implement the rules to the workers involved. They make sure that workers follow proper distance and proper use of machinery. They are especially present to minimize the risk of possible electrocution and contact to similar risks.

Electrical Awareness

Electrical spotters are trained enough with knowledge and skills related to working near an electrical network. That’s why we must understand that these people know more than what we know. Furthermore, spotters also undergo training to understand the safety requirements for similar jobs deeply.

That being said, they can explain and identify basic electricity principles and identify possible hazards that come with it. With this knowledge, they are able to effectively manage and act on these hazards to maintain safety for all workers and people involved.

PPE, Hand Signals, and Whistles

Like the rest of the people in the workplace, electrical spotters also need enough protection from similar hazards. That’s why they use Electrical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ensure their safety while near or working with any electrical assets. Furthermore, electrical spotters also use a specialized colored vest to be easily recognized.

To easily convey the possible risks and potentially unsafe electrical components and equipment, electrical spotters use hand signals and whistles. Thus, spotters, drivers, and other workers need to work hand in hand during signaling. While the driver should understand the signals, spotters also need to know the driver’s blind spots. This way, they can easily agree on hand signals and take the necessary action.

Respond to Emergencies

As mentioned above, electric spotters are trained people with enough knowledge and skills about different electrical components. One of the requirements to be a licensed electrical spotter is to have competency in providing first aid. That way, they can provide attention and respond to emergencies and other similar incidents in the workplace.

Furthermore, documentation about Expired Air Resuscitation or EAR must also be present. Assuring their competency is needed to ensure that you get someone who knows what to do. This way, you can protect what you have, including your business’s most important asset – your people.

Takeaway

A safe working environment is a company’s asset. It also allows and maintains quality and productive employees your business undoubtedly needs to survive. Whatever we plan to do, we must think about what is safe and beneficial for all people in the workplace. While some people are trained to do specific jobs, some are also trained for the welfare of many.

As many people like registered electrical spotters have become higher in rate, we have also become more aware of the value of work safety. These people have a higher level of responsibility, thus helping many businesses to achieve a safer workplace in no time.