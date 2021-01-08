Safety Tips for Winter Construction Sites

When you are in the construction business, you know work doesn’t stop due to winter weather. It is just another issue to handle while getting the job done. The number one priority has to be the safety of your workers, making sure they are safe despite the weather conditions and frigid temperatures.

In some parts of the country, sites only have to deal with freezing temperatures. For many others, there will be storms bringing in icy conditions, like snow and sleet. This is a good time to review construction site safety tips, focusing on keeping your employees safe while trying to keep your project on schedule.

Inspect sites

You need to make sure your team is inspecting the construction site for downed power lines and other obstructions, like trees, before you begin work especially after a storm or high winds hit. All surfaces should be cleared of snow and ice including walkways, roofs and ladders. Each worker should be aware of fall safety protections.

Secure Work Area

Difficult conditions may lead to possibly dangerous ground issues. One way to ensure safety is by using heavy duty composite mats. They can provide a secure, stable surface for workers and equipment even in the harshest conditions. Composite mats are secured with steel bolts and even though they are lightweight, they withstand the weight of heavy machinery.

Observe the Weather

It is important to be aware of any weather warnings before they become a problem. When you know storms are headed your way, make sure workers have plenty of time to secure the site and to get home before possibly getting stranded onsite.

Provide Warm Breaks

In frigid temperatures, it is vital for workers to have a heated indoor area like a trailer or tent to go to and warm up from the cold. For safety, employees should warm up on breaks using the time to rest, change out of wet clothes and drink hot beverages. A healthcare professional should be on site to check for signs of hypothermia, frostbite or fatigue. Care should be taken with portable heaters in break areas to be properly vented along with sensors to check for carbon monoxide.

Use Proper Protective Gear

In the age of covid-19, more people are aware of PPE, but this has been used for years in many industries. Lists should be provided of what is required to be worn for safety on the site. Basics should include gloves to keep hands warm and to keep them safe from freezing metal equipment. Hats or liners can be worn underneath hard hats to add warmth. Waterproof boots with non-slip soles should also be required. Checks should be conducted to make sure workers are wearing proper PPE for the weather.

Inform Workers

Conditions should be posted for workers or sent out by text or email. The information needs to include a weather forecast and what preparations need to be made in advance of the workday. Keeping your work force informed and up to date will go a long way in keeping them productive and safe.

Equip Vehicles

All work trucks should be stocked with emergency kits for the winter conditions. The bag should include an ice scraper and brush, shovel, water, snacks like protein bars, tow straps, sleeping bag, emergency flares and a backup battery for a cell phone. There should also be sand or something to provide traction in case the truck gets stuck. These kits can be provided for your employees or you can ask them to gather the personal items with the company providing the equipment.

It is important to follow safety guidelines at all times on construction sites. Winter weather adds to the list of protocols to be followed in order to keep employees safe. Without these guidelines, not only will workers be put in jeopardy, but the success of the project will be jeopardized as well. All management and site workers should become accustomed to following standard safety procedures during the winter making your construction site safer and more productive.