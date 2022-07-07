Safeway & Albertsons Shoppers Can Save Money at the Pump This Summer Through FreshPass Program

Safeway and Albertsons announced today that stores will be offering an exclusive promotion providing valuable fuel savings to FreshPass subscribers this summer. To curb the effects of soaring gas prices, members will receive an exclusive weekly offer for ten cents off per gallon at participating fuel stations when they shop from July 7 through September 21.

“Whether they’re shopping for groceries or filling up their gas tank this summer, we want to help our loyal customers save money,” said Carl Huntington, division president. “Our FreshPass membership gives our shoppers a chance to enjoy much needed savings and convenience with our free delivery offering, especially during these challenging times.”

New subscribers of FreshPass can take advantage of the summer gas promotion in addition to a free 30-day trial. A FreshPass subscription is $99 annually or $12.99 a month for the monthly subscription option. FreshPass offers unlimited free delivery on orders, a $5 monthly credit for annual subscribers, $20 off your first online order over $75, five percent off many store brands, monthy exclusive Starbucks Perks and more. To learn about the program, please visit safeway.com/freshpass.

ABOUT SAFEWAY ALBERTSONS:

