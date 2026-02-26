Saints Gala raises record $675K for St. Charles Foundation

(St. Charles Foundation’s annual Saints Gala raised a record-setting $675,000. The theme for this year’s event was A Night in the Emerald City. (L-R) St. Charles Vice President of Hospital Operations for the Bend campus Stacy Youngs, St. Charles President and CEO Dr. Steve Gordon and St. Charles Foundation Executive Director Jenny O’Bryan | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health System)

St. Charles annual Saints Gala co-sponsored by Genentech and CORA was a resounding success on Saturday night, bringing in a record-setting $675,000 for St. Charles Foundation. This year’s special appeal focused on emergency services and the Emergency Department at St. Charles Bend.

“This year’s gala was inspiring and heartwarming as more than 500 attendees came together to support critical services in our community,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director of the Foundation. “I also want to thank our many vendors and attendees who helped make this a magical evening.”

The theme for this year’s event was A Night in the Emerald City and featured Wizard of Oz-themed stilt walkers, a yellow brick road, flying monkeys, performances from the musical Wicked and more. The event included a silent and live auction along with dinner. The Foundation also received a significant matching donation from Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund.

About St. Charles Foundation:

The mission of St. Charles Foundation is to support St. Charles Health System in the delivery and advancement of world-class health care in Central Oregon and in achieving its strategic goals. The St. Charles Foundation works with the community to develop and steward philanthropic resources to fund programs and capital projects that improve health, prevent disease, enhance quality of life and provide the highest quality care possible for all St. Charles patients now and in the future.

foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org