Salem-based Country Media Buys Polk County Itemizer-Observer

SJ Olson Publishing, Inc. has announced the October 1 sale of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer to an Oregon-based media company. Included in the sale is the weekly Itemizer-Observer’s website, digital products and specialty publications. The buyer is Country Media, Inc., which owns 11 community newspapers in Oregon and one in northern California.

The Itemizer-Observer, which covers news in the county seat of Dallas and surrounding area, was established in 1875. SJ Olson Publishing acquired the newspaper on April 1, 2020. Its circulation is listed as 3,550. “I would like to thank the loyal readers and advertisers who have supported the Itemizer-Observer the past three and a half years,” said Scott Olson. “It has been a pleasure to have been the caretaker of the I-O and I foresee Country Media as a great company to lead the I-O into the future. I would also like to thank all of the employees and volunteers who have helped make the I-O a success under my leadership.”

Country Media, founded in 2000, is a family-run company focusing on local journalism. Carol and husband Steve Hungerford oversee the business from the central office in Salem. Veteran newspaper executive David Thornberry serves as Country Media’s chief executive. “Carol and I are longtime Oregon residents and know full well what Dallas and the surrounding communities mean to this state and its residents,” said Steve. “Being involved with these newspapers is a very meaningful step for us and our colleagues.” “We’re grateful to Scott Olson for the opportunity to build on the heritage here,” added Carol. “We’re committed to sustaining our family of newspapers for many years to come.”

