Salvation Army Helps Donors Build a Legacy

The Salvation Army Cascade Division Gift Planning team is dedicated to helping donors create meaningful gifts that support The Salvation Army’s mission while achieving their personal, family, and financial goals. Through thoughtful planning and personalized service, we help individuals make charitable gifts that create lasting impact for future generations.

Gift planning offers multiple ways to support programs and services that help individuals and families throughout Oregon and Southern Idaho. Whether through a bequest in a will or trust, a charitable gift annuity, a beneficiary designation, gifts of appreciated assets, or other planned giving strategies, donors can choose an approach that reflects their values, priorities, and charitable intentions.

Many gift planning options can also help provide for loved ones. Donors may be able to structure gifts in ways that create reliable income for a spouse, children, or other beneficiaries, helping provide long-term financial security while still supporting causes they care about. Thoughtful planning can balance family needs with charitable goals, creating solutions that benefit both.

We serve as a trusted resource, providing information and guidance on charitable giving opportunities. We work closely with donors and their professional advisors, including attorneys, accountants, and financial planners, to help ensure that gifts are structured to honor each donor’s wishes and long-term objectives. Every conversation is centered on understanding the donor’s goals, family priorities, and vision for the future.

Many planned gifts offer potential benefits such as lifetime income, financial security for loved ones, tax advantages, and estate planning solutions while advancing The Salvation Army’s mission. Most importantly, these gifts help ensure the continued availability of programs that provide hope, compassion, and assistance to people in need. The Salvation Army Cascade Division Gift Planning team is honored to help donors create a legacy of service, compassion, and faith that strengthens communities and benefits future generations.

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