Santa Arrives in Style THIS Friday

A Tradition Like No Other

The Old Mill District welcomes the arrival of Mr. Claus this Friday, November 28! He’s leaving his sleigh in the North Pole, and catching a lift via helicopter with our friends at AirLink Critical Care Transport. Prep your little sugar plums for his arrival to the West Event Lawn on Friday morning at 10am, and then follow the Man in Red over to SantaLand for all things merry and bright.

Celebrate Local Spirit

The Old Mill District is home to more than 20 locally owned shops and restaurants. This amount of local spirit is certainly something to celebrate this weekend during Small Business Saturday! We’re talking custom fly fishing kits and complementary spices, cooking classes and layered works of art, family fitness, and so much more. Here, every store, studio, and restaurant owner plays a part in bringing the community together. More than shopping bags, it’s about connection and making memories at a place that feels like home.

Winter Art Series

The Old Mill District is ecstatic to unveil the 2025 Winter Art Series, a piece commissioned by local artist Jennifer McCaffrey. The piece is a linocut block print that pays homage to the District’s industrial roots, a reflection of the timeless relationship between Bend’s natural beauty and its working heritage. The Winter Art Series is featured on the cover of the Bend Guide (on stands now), on banners throughout the district, and will be a central theme throughout the holiday season.

Extended Happy Hour

Anthony’s at the Old Mill District took a look at the upcoming holiday weekend, saw that Santa is arriving on Friday, we’re celebrating small businesses on Saturday, and they thought, “wine not offer Happy Hour all weekend long?” So if you find yourself in need of a retail reprieve, step into Anthony’s bar or lounge for Happy Hour specials all weekend long, and treat yourself to some fresh Puget Sound mussels or award-winning clam chowder!

Will Run For Pie

Turkey Day festivities start with the I Like Pie Fun Run and a double dose of goodness: Giving back and eating pie for a cause! On Thursday morning, bring the entire family down to Riverbend Park, anytime between 7:30am and 9:30am, to run or walk a festive 1.3-mile, 3.14-mile, or 5.3 Mile loop. This beloved community event doubles as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, with each participant earning a slice of breakfast

