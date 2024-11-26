Santa is Trading In His Sleigh for a Fire Engine!

Bend Fire Santa Express in Northwest Bend

The Bend Fire Santa Express is gearing up for another fun year visiting local neighborhoods to collect food, clothing and toys in support of The Salvation Army. On Thursday, December 5 Santa will be coming through the Three Pines, Westside Meadows and Shevlin Ridge neighborhoods in northwest Bend.

The Santa Express will begin at the corner of NW Mt. Shasta Drive and NW Jesse Place at 6pm and slowly walk the route shown in the attached map. Meet Santa and the crews along the route to provide a donation! Anything and everything helps — even one can of food or a small toy will go a long way to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas.

Northwest Map 2024

Bend Fire Santa Express in Southwest Bend

On Monday, December 2 Santa will be coming through the Pine Ridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods in southwest Bend.

The Santa Express will begin at Pine Ridge Elementary at 6pm and slowly walk the route shown in the attached map. Meet Santa and the crews along the route to provide a donation! Anything and everything helps — even one can of food or a small toy will go a long way to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas.

Southwest Map 2024

Bend Fire Santa Express in Southeast Bend

On Wednesday, December 4 Santa will be coming through the Foxborough, Larkspur and Sun Meadow neighborhoods in southeast Bend.

The Santa Express will begin at the corner of Goldenrod Lane and Brosterhous Road at 6pm and slowly walk the route shown in the attached map. Meet Santa and the crews along the route to provide a donation! Anything and everything helps — even one can of food or a small toy will go a long way to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas.

Need ideas? Here are current needs provided by The Salvation Army:

Kids (all ages) winter coats

Teen and Pre-Teen Christmas gifts (t-shirts, sweatshirts, bath/body products, gift cards, sports supplies, etc.)

Alternative Donation Drop-off

If you miss the Santa Express but would still like to provide donations, stop by any of the Bend Fire stations or The Salvation Army (515 NE Dekalb Ave.) and place any of your non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing in our collection bins now through December 13!

Bend Fire & Rescue Station Locations:

West Fire Station — 1212 SW Simpson Ave.

East Fire Station — 62420 Hamby Rd.

North Fire Station — 63377 Jamison St.

South Fire Station — 61080 Country Club Dr.

Tumalo Fire Station — 64725 Cook Ave.

Pilot Butte Fire Station — 425 NE 15th St.

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.

Thanks ahead of time from Bend Firefighters Association, Bend Fire & Rescue, Cascade Disposal and The Salvation Army for helping families in need this holiday season. If you need help for this holiday season with food or presents, please call The Salvation Army at 541-389-8888.

Southeast Map 2024