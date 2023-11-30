“Santa Sundays” at Mountain Burger

(Photo courtesy of Mountain Burger)

Mountain Burger is inviting you to a festive and fun-filled event on Sunday, December 3, 10 and 17 from 12-3pm, where holiday magic meets delicious dining! Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s stopping by our scenic venue to spread joy and capture special moments with you.

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a meal at Mountain Burger and take a photo with Santa on our picturesque and original Skyliner Mt. Bachelor chair lift. Complimentary Polaroid prints will be gifted.

This event is open to the entire community! Whether you’re a local resident, a visitor, or just passing through, we welcome you to join the holiday festivities at Mountain Burger.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make this holiday season extra special. Mark your calendars, bring your holiday spirit, and let’s celebrate together at Mountain Burger!

We look forward to spreading joy, laughter, and holiday magic with you at Mountain Burger!

Dates: Sunday, December 3, 10, 17

Time: 12-3pm

Location: Mountain Burger, 2747 NW Crossing Dr., Bend.

mountainburgerbend.com • info@mountainburgerbend.com