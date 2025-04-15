Save the Date

(Graphic courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College is turning 75 — and we want you to join the celebration!

Mark your calendar for an afternoon of festivities as we honor COCC’s incredible journey and the community that has made it all possible. The celebration will include:

Inspiring speakers

Historical photos and memorabilia

Showcases of COCC’s diverse programs

And yes — birthday cake!

Come explore COCC’s rich history, reconnect with friends and help us celebrate a legacy 75 years in the making.

Friday, May 2, 2025 | 4-7pm

Coats Campus Center | COCC Bend Campus

2600 NW College Way, Bend, OR 97703

Accessibility:

If you need accommodations or transportation due to a physical or mobility disability, contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For other disability accommodations, such as hearing support, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you!

