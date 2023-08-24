Save the Date

Bend Outdoor Worx BreakOut Event & BootCamp Sessions

Who: Anyone interested in business and entrepreneurs.

What: BootCamp Sessions (panel discussions) and BreakOut Event (evening pitch event)

When: October 18, 2023 (Wednesday) — Bootcamp sessions start at 8am, 9:45am, 11:30am.

The Breakout Event, doors open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm.

Where: Open Space Event Studios / 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, OR 97701

Tickets on Sale: September 15, 2023

Our latest cohort is complete and our companies are ready to compete for your vote to win cash money. Our BreakOut event includes: Justin, Zack and Barack from MODL, Ann and Ryan of Broke Supply Company and Franco with Packasport.

We are launching our application process for our 2024 Cohort Program. Check out our newly updated website at bendoutdoorworx.com and find our application there.

Thank you. Questions about BOW? Email us at info@bendoutdoorworx.com.

