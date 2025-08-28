Save the Date: 2025 Impact Conference
Join us and the region’s top business leaders, decision-makers and community builders for the premier gathering on economic insights and emerging trends impacting our businesses and community.
With 500+ business and community leaders expected, this is where ideas ignite, partnerships form and the trajectory of Central Oregon business is defined.
November 19 | 7:30am-12pm
Riverhouse Convention Center
$130 for Members | $160 for Non-Members
Registration Opens September 15