Save the Date for Baby Season Baby Shower

(Photos | Courtesy of Think Wild)

Baby season is just around the corner, which means the wildlife hospital will soon be full of baby birds and mammals that need around the clock care!

Stop by Bend Cider Co. on Sunday, May 22 from 4-7pm for a family friend “baby shower,” and help Think Wild raise funds and supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife in need this summer.

You can also get involved remotely by bidding in the online auction and ordering needed supplies directly to Think Wild ahead of time at the link above.

