Save the Date for Casablanca

(Photo courtesy of CASA)

Prepare to be dazzled as we gather for a remarkable night of giving and glamour at Casablanca, the sensational signature event by CASA of Central Oregon. Indulge in a delectable dinner, be captivated by live music, and enjoy an array of exclusive auction items featuring your favorite Pacific Northwest treasures!

Join us as we unite under the sparkling lights and glittering ambiance, all for a cause that truly matters. Every dime raised during this dazzling affair goes directly towards safeguarding our community’s most vulnerable children. CASA’s mission comes to life through highly trained adult advocates who stand as unwavering pillars of support when no one else can be.

Get ready to be part of something bigger, something extraordinary-an evening where your presence makes a profound impact. Let’s create memories, make a difference, and revel in the magic of giving back. Old Hollywood awaits, and so does the opportunity to be a hero for the children who need it most.

Can’t attend but still want to support this great cause? Make a donation here!

Click here for more information.

casaofcentraloregon.org