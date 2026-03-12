Save Water During Fix a Leak Week

(Graphic courtesy of City of Bend)

Over the past six years, the City of Bend sent out an average of 9,955 leak alerts to customers each year. During that same time frame, minor water leaks in Bend have accounted for an average of 45 million gallons of water wasted each year in residential homes. By joining us for the Fix a Leak Week Challenge March 16-22, 2026, you can help cut back on this amount of waste.

This year’s Fix a Leak Week Challenge is also part of Bend’s 100 Years of Water celebration — a communitywide look at how our shared water resources have shaped Bend for the past century and how we can protect our water for the next 100 years. Participating in the Challenge is an easy, hands-on way to honor that legacy.

Please consider joining us for the Challenge, an annual event in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program. Find, fix and snap a photo of leaks in your home and enter to win water-saving bathroom fixtures — it’s that easy!

Take the challenge!

How to Participate:

Snap a picture of yourself completing each leak check challenge. Email all your photos to conservation@bendoregon.gov at the end of the week. Include your full name, phone number, address and water account number in the email. (Only one email entry per water account.) Make sure to submit your entries by 5pm March 24.

All entries will be entered into a drawing to select one winner. The winner will be notified by Water Conservation staff.

Find more water-saving tips at WaterWiseTips.org.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

bendoregon.gov