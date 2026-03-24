Saving Central Oregon’s Pioneer Apple Trees

The Heritage Apple Corps has launched a new Heritage Fruit Tree Registry documenting heritage fruit trees across Central Oregon, enabling the local community to learn more about the history of the region. Created by Peter Loverso, the registry brings together years of research and fieldwork into a publicly accessible resource at heritageapplecorps.org.

The registry includes fruit variety identification, detailed historical records, orchard maps, geotagged locations, tree health assessments, and DNA analysis. Much of the underlying data was collected over several years by Chris Jensen, retired Forest Service, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, providing an unprecedented level of documentation for these historic trees. Jensen has spent his career working with long-lived species ranging from ancient ponderosa pine and whitebark pine to bristlecone pine and historic fruit trees.

To ensure these varieties are preserved for future generations, the Heritage Apple Corps is seeking volunteers to help propagate cuttings from documented trees. These cuttings will be planted in a local orchard, generously donated and managed by Oregon Spirit Distillers, creating a living preservation orchard for Central Oregon’s heritage fruit.

Our project is successful because of the extraordinary support of our community, whose volunteers are helping restore historic homestead orchards across the region.

“We are also deeply grateful for our partnerships with the School of Ranch, Discover Your Northwest and the United States Forest Service. Their collaboration and support are essential to advancing long-term orchard preservation and stewardship.” said Cj Johnson, founder of the Heritage Apple Corps.

Donations are essential to fund DNA identification, preservation work, and education initiatives. Tax-deductible contributions can be made through heritageapplecorps.org. There are also ongoing opportunities for community members to volunteer, share knowledge, and help protect these remarkable trees.

heritageapplecorps.org