Saving Grace Calls on Community to Support Survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

One in three women and one in four men face domestic violence (also known as intimate partner violence) in their lifetimes. “Those startling statistics underscore the importance of community involvement to change the narrative around violence in our community through education, awareness and support,” says Abby Rowland, executive director of Saving Grace, Central Oregon’s sole provider of comprehensive services for survivors and their families, offering a 24-hour helpline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling and community education.

This October, Saving Grace participates in the nationally recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), a time dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting survivors.

Saving Grace provides free, confidential services for ALL survivors of domestic/intimate partner violence (IPV), sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and dating violence.

In 2023 Saving Grace provided 14,938 individual services to survivors in Central Oregon, including 3,162 safe nights in shelter (35% of safe nights were provided to children). The 24-hour help line answered 2,580 calls with trained advocates supporting survivors, directing them to services including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling and Mary’s Place safe exchange/visitation program as well as connecting them to community partners for healthcare and other needs.

Domestic/Intimate Partner Violence, fueled by power/control inequality in relationships, is a documented health risk and obstacle affecting individual quality of life and society as a whole. Local survivors face a variety of vulnerabilities and obstacles due to the trauma of an abusive relationship; warm handoffs to community resources are part of Saving Grace’s wraparound services.

To show support for survivors, Saving Grace is asking community members to wear purple ribbons throughout the month of October and has partnered with area businesses for a series of events. Visit saving-grace.org/dvam for a complete list of events and info on the Indoor Winter Fun Package raffle prize.

24-hour Helpline: 541-389-7021

saving-grace.org