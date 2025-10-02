Saving Grace Invites Central Oregon to Show Up & Stand with Survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Every October, communities across the nation come together to raise awareness about domestic violence and support those affected by it. This year, Saving Grace invites Central Oregon to take part in a month-long campaign of events and community action as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM)—to honor survivors, bring visibility to survivors’ stories, and foster a community where safety, hope, and healing are always within reach.

Throughout the month, Saving Grace will host several public opportunities to engage and support local survivors and their families:

Purple Party at Silver Moon Brewing

October 17 (6-11pm) A community celebration featuring bingo, music, drinks, and a chance to come together in solidarity with survivors. Guests are encouraged to wear purple — the official DVAM color representing courage, survival, and peace. Get your tickets at saving-grace.org/dvam

October 17 (6-11pm) A community celebration featuring bingo, music, drinks, and a chance to come together in solidarity with survivors. Guests are encouraged to wear purple — the official DVAM color representing courage, survival, and peace. Get your tickets at saving-grace.org/dvam DVAM Community Events

Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silvermoon Brewing – Sunday, October 5 (10am-12pm)

River’s Place Car Show – Saturday, October 11 (11am-3pm)

Spider City Brewing Pint Night – Friday, October 24, (5-7pm)

Deschutes Brewing Public House Pint Nights – Tuesday, October 7, 14, 21 and 28 (4-9pm)

Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silvermoon Brewing – Sunday, October 5 (10am-12pm) River’s Place Car Show – Saturday, October 11 (11am-3pm) Spider City Brewing Pint Night – Friday, October 24, (5-7pm) Deschutes Brewing Public House Pint Nights – Tuesday, October 7, 14, 21 and 28 (4-9pm) Online Raffle

Featuring exciting prizes from local businesses, the raffle raises funds to support free and confidential services including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, hospital response, and our 24-hour helpline. Coming soon!

Featuring exciting prizes from local businesses, the raffle raises funds to support free and confidential services including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, hospital response, and our 24-hour helpline. Coming soon! Not Alone Campaign

Share your story, message of support, or donate to the NotAloneHere campaign, highlighting survivor experiences in our community. com/notalonehere.

These events come at a time when agencies providing services to survivors across Oregon are facing significant funding shortfalls due to federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) cuts and stalled legislative action. Saving Grace, however, remains fiscally strong thanks to our community, and is committed to continuing our 47-year legacy of standing beside survivors.

“DVAM is more than a month on the calendar — it’s a call to action,” said Abby Rowland, Executive Director at Saving Grace. “Whether someone has experienced domestic violence firsthand or knows someone who has, October is the time to stand up and say: No one is alone. Not here, not ever.”

For more information about events, to donate, enter the raffle, or to get involved, visit saving-grace.org/dvam.

About Saving Grace:

Saving Grace provides free, comprehensive services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking across Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties. Through crisis support, prevention education, and community engagement, Saving Grace works towards a future free from violence.

saving-grace.org