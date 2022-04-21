Saving Grace Invites the Community to a Free Heroes Celebration

Saving Grace will host a free community event on May 21 from 11am-1pm at Riverbend Park to celebrate the Heroes that make their life-saving work possible. In partnership with Lay It Out Events and the Happy Girls Run, the Heroes Celebration will take place immediately after the run and will include a live band, libations and food trucks, plus the presentation of awards to volunteers, community partners and survivors.

“After an unprecedented two years of impact on survivors, Saving Grace has been able to keep the community safe and support women, children and families during their most challenging times,” says Executive Director Cassi MacQueen. “Saving Grace Heroes are the incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, generous community members and resilient survivors that stand for safety, hope and healing every day.”

The day kicks off with the Happy Girls 5k, 10k and Half Marathons, starting at 9am from Riverbend Park. According to race organizers, the goal of the run is to embrace fitness while overcoming fears and obstacles. The Heroes Celebration begins at the finish line with live music from The Parnells, food trucks, beverages and presentations by Saving Grace survivors, leaders and community partners. An electric bike will be raffled off, along with a variety of other prizes. The event is free and open to the public.

Saving Grace is a 501c3 nonprofit that offers safety, hope and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault and engages Central Oregon to build a life free from violence.

Saving-Grace.org