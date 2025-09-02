Saving Grace Launches “Not Alone” Campaign to Support Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence, Sexual Assault & Stalking

Saving Grace announced the launch of Not Alone – It Happens Here — a powerful awareness and fundraising campaign that invites the Central Oregon community to stand together in support of survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault and stalking. The campaign centers on a simple but essential truth: no one should feel alone in their experience. Not here. Not ever.

Not Alone – It Happens Here brings together survivors, allies, businesses and organizations in a shared commitment to break the silence, honor lived experiences and create a visible network of community support. Donations are not required to share your story or message of support, but Saving Grace encourages a gift of $5 or more to the campaign.

“Our goal with this campaign isn’t just fundraising — it’s about creating an undeniable voice in our community that stands for survivors,” said Abby Rowland, executive director of Saving Grace. “No one goes through life untouched by violence — whether we experience it ourselves, know someone who has, or carry generational impacts. In fact, one in three women and one in four men will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime. These aren’t distant statistics — they are friends, coworkers, neighbors and family. Not Alone is how we show up. It’s how we say, as a community, that there is safety, dignity and support here. It’s a promise that survivors are never alone in Central Oregon, and there will always be someone who cares, someone to help.”

Campaign Highlights:

Survivor and Ally Stories – Supporters can dedicate donations to loved ones, share their own experiences, anonymously if they choose, and share messages of encouragement.

– Supporters can dedicate donations to loved ones, share their own experiences, anonymously if they choose, and share messages of encouragement. Fundraising Teams – We invite the public to create their own fundraising teams, gathering your friends and family on your own custom Not Alone fundraising page.

– We invite the public to create their own fundraising teams, gathering your friends and family on your own custom Not Alone fundraising page. Not Alone Merchandise – Coming soon! Purchase campaign apparel (shirts, sweatshirts, hats) that share visible messages of solidarity and hope for survivors.

All donations and merchandise purchases will support Saving Grace’s free and confidential services, including 24/7 helpline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, hospital response and prevention education throughout Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. This is your moment to speak up, whether for yourself or someone you care about.

How to Get Involved:

Make a gift at saving-grace.org/notalonehere or join the conversation on social media using #NotAloneHere. Businesses and organizations are invited to become sponsors at the $250 or $500 level, with recognition across campaign materials. Reach out to development@saving-grace.org for questions or sponsorships.

About Saving Grace:

Saving Grace provides life-saving services to survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual assault and stalking across Central Oregon. Through advocacy, prevention and education, we work to build a future where everyone can live free from violence. Our 24/7 helpline can be reached at 541-389-7021.

saving-grace.org • 541-382-9227