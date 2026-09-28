SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Oregon Businesses and Private Nonprofits

(Graphic courtesy of SBA)

The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging partners, stakeholders, and local officials to help share information about available disaster assistance for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations including faith-based impacted by wildfires occurring May 31 and continuing.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits in the primary Oregon counties of Clackamas, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler and the California counties of Modoc and Siskiyou as well as the Washington county of Klickitat may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans for economic injury.

Economic Injury Loans Application Deadline: May 21, 2027

Apply online: sba.gov/disaster

For additional assistance:

SBA National Support Network: 1(866) SBA Help

Email: disastercustomerservice@sba. gov

Telecommunications Relay Service: 7-1-1