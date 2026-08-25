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SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Oregon Businesses & Private Nonprofits

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By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans in Oregon for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the ongoing drought which began May 12.

Eligible Counties

Oregon: Benton, Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Polk

California: Modoc

Nevada: Washoe

Who Can Apply

  • Small businesses
  • Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations
  • Small agricultural cooperatives & nurseries
  • Small aquaculture enterprises

Loan Assistance Available

Ø Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster

Key Loan Details

  • Up to $2 million in loan funding
  • Interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations
  • Loan terms of up to 30 years
  • No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement

Apply online: sba.gov/disaster

Application Deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loans: April 13, 2027

Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

sba.gov/disaster

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Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

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