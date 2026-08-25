SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Oregon Businesses & Private Nonprofits

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans in Oregon for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the ongoing drought which began May 12.

Eligible Counties

Oregon: Benton, Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Polk

California: Modoc

Nevada: Washoe

Who Can Apply

Small businesses

Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations

Small agricultural cooperatives & nurseries

Small aquaculture enterprises

Loan Assistance Available

Ø Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster

Key Loan Details

Up to $2 million in loan funding

Interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations

Loan terms of up to 30 years

No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement

Application Deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loans: April 13, 2027

Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

sba.gov/disaster