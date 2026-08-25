SBA Disaster Assistance Available for Oregon Businesses & Private Nonprofits

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans in Oregon for eligible small businesses and private nonprofit organizations impacted by the ongoing drought which began May 12.
Eligible Counties
Oregon: Benton, Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Polk
California: Modoc
Nevada: Washoe
Who Can Apply
- Small businesses
- Private nonprofits & faith-based organizations
- Small agricultural cooperatives & nurseries
- Small aquaculture enterprises
Loan Assistance Available
Ø Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster
Key Loan Details
- Up to $2 million in loan funding
- Interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofit organizations
- Loan terms of up to 30 years
- No interest or required payments during the first 12 months following disbursement
Apply online: sba.gov/disaster
Application Deadline: Economic Injury Disaster Loans: April 13, 2027
Applicants may call the SBA Customer Service Center with questions regarding their application at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.