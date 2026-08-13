SBA Grants $5M to Oregon State University to Bolster Small Manufacturers

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded $5 million to Oregon State University (OSU) as part of a national $50 million Empower to Grow (E2G) initiative. The grant will enable OSU to provide specialized technical training and assistance to small manufacturers across Oregon, driving regional innovation, and reinforcing America’s industrial leadership.

Through its College of Engineering and network of regional community college partners, OSU will deliver hands-on, in-person training designed to expand operations, build workforce capabilities, and increase competitiveness in government contracting. Participating small businesses will gain critical proficiency in key areas, including machining, robotics, additive manufacturing, welding, smart manufacturing, lean operations, and regulatory compliance.

“Oregon State University plays an important role in regional innovation, and this $5 million grant highlights the strong manufacturing foundation here in the Pacific Northwest,” said Kelly Chambers, SBA Pacific Northwest regional administrator. “Investing directly in our workforce is more than filling open positions; it’s about creating sustainable pathways to middle-class careers that uplift entire families and communities. By equipping our workers with the right skills, we are rebuilding the foundational strength of American manufacturing. When we empower our local talent, we ensure that the future of global innovation and industrial leadership continues to be built right here at home.”

“This project is the future; it is emblematic of exactly what higher education should be doing right now.” said Forrest Masters, dean of the College of Engineering. “The types of technical challenges companies are facing are becoming more complicated by the day. Creating a fusion between the academic and application sides places solutions into the hands of small business manufacturers. We are deeply grateful that the SBA has placed its confidence in our ability to lead the nation to help small companies realize their full potential.”

OSU is one of eleven technical institutions across the country selected under the SBA’s Manufacturing in America Empower to Grow (E2G) Grant Initiative. To learn more, visit sba.gov/priorities/american-manufacturers. Additional questions should be submitted via email to e2g@sba.gov

About the Empower to Grow Program:

The Empower to Grow program, formerly known as 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, provides eligible U.S. small businesses with free business courses, tailored training, and one-on-one consulting to support their growth, operations, hiring, regulatory compliance, and government contracting competitiveness. The Empower to Grow program uplifts businesses to be procurement ready for federal, state, and local government contracts. For more questions about the Empower to Grow program, visit Empower to Grow Program.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration:

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

sba.gov