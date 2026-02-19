SBDC Weekly Update

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

Wednesday, March 4

11am-1pm

Online; $29

Wednesday, March 18

6-8pm

Online; $29

¿Tienes una gran idea que crees que podría ser un negocio exitoso pero simplemente no sabes cómo empezar? Cubre los conceptos básicos en esta clase de dos horas y decide si dirigir un negocio es para ti.

¿Estás listo para tener un negocio?

¿Tienes lo que se necesita para dirigir un negocio?

¿Existe una base de clientes para apoyar tu negocio?

¿Cuáles son tus opciones para financiar tu negocio?

¿Cuánto dinero necesitas para comenzar?

¿Cuáles son las legalidades involucradas?

Wednesday, March 11

5-7pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $29

Have you been dreaming of starting a podcast but don’t know where to start? Whether you want to grow your business, share your expertise or tell amazing stories, this course will give you the tools to plan, record, edit and launch your own show.

Monday, March 9

5:30-7pm

Online; $49

A great website doesn’t just look good — it works. Whether you’re a small business owner, content creator or just starting out, this hands-on workshop will help you refine your website for better performance, higher conversions and improved visibility. We’ll cover the essentials of SEO, conversion strategies, and user experience, while also exploring the role of AI in website management — when to use it, when to avoid it and the best tools available. This session includes practical exercises, live website reviews, and networking opportunities to connect with like-minded business owners and content creators. Walk away with actionable insights and a clear game plan to make your website work smarter for you!

Tuesday, March 10

5:30-7pm

Online; $49

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this two-day live class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. Required manual included. This class is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors.

This Test Prep class is offered every six to eight weeks.

February 27, and 28

8am-5:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $399

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this online class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor.

Ongoing open registration. Students may enroll at any time between January 5 and March 29. Students have access to their online lessons for three months.

Online; $199

