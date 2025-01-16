Scalehouse to Receive National Endowment for the Arts Award

Scalehouse announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support Scalehouse’s 2025 Bend Design Conference. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including the 2025 Bend Design Conference.”

“This award comes at an exciting time for Scalehouse and Bend Design as we prepare to celebrate ten years of the conference this fall,” said Scalehouse Board Chair Jenny Malone. “The award represents years of dedication from the Scalehouse team and we are thrilled to share the news.”

