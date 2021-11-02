Scalehouse Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Bend Design 2021 virtual tickets available and a new exhibit opening this Friday.

Missed Bend Design? We got you covered.

• 4 In-person Speakers

• 3 Virtual Speakers

• 1 Inspiring Day

Tune in from the comfort of your home to share the Bend Design experience!

We heard from Dot Lung on How to Survive a Pandemic, War and the Instagram Algorithm, Maya Bird-Murphy on Making Design Accessible, One Student at a Time, Anisa Tavangar on Telling Visual Stories Through a Lens of Justice, Angela Luna on Democratizing Sustainable Fashion, Daniel Toole on Nature and Materials, Oscar-nominated Robb Mills on Documentary Sound Design: Where Subtlety Meets Significance and Skye Morét on Engaging Design for an Unstable World.

Available until November 22.

New Exhibition Opens This Friday!

Jon Gann: infinity splinters / resttagebücher

You are invited to join us for the opening this Friday November 5, from 5-8pm. We will also be joined by artist Jon Gann himself!

The exhibition invites viewers into the artist’s ongoing journey through trauma, shame and search for renewal. Through an obsessive layering process, Gann’s mixed media works reveal a personal mythology of battling inner forces and alternate timelines. At once violent and vulnerable, aching and exuberant, the works exist as diaristic residue that shows how humor can sit alongside pain, and that even as darkness persists, there are openings for growth and revelation.

On view November 5-December 31

scalehouse.org