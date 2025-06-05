Scholarships Awarded to Central Oregon’s Advanced Young Music Students

16 accomplished young musicians aged 10-20 have been awarded scholarships from Sunriver Music Festival. Young Artists Scholarship awards are for private music lessons, summer music camps/conservatories, or for college tuition up through one master’s degree. This year’s intense audition process welcomed 4 string players, 2 oboists, 4 vocalists, 3 pianists, 1 trombonist, 1 guitarist, and 1 trumpeter, all from Central Oregon!

Congratulations To:

Madeleine Bloom, violin, age 14

Ellie Cape, piano, age 14

Lauren Chaiet, trumpet, age 18

Casselin Clark, violin, age 10

Fiona Curley, soprano, age 20

Aaron Goyal, guitar, age 17

Spencer Holliday, piano, age 18

Juliana Ives, oboe, age 16

Lucinda Mone, mezzo-soprano, age 19

Ian McNalley, oboe, age 13

Megan Nave, violin, age 14

Matthias Santucci, piano, age 20

Ava Swetland, soprano, age 18

Perrin Standen, viola, age 17

Nathan Stevens, bass, age 18

Henry Tee, trombone, age 12

Enjoy performances from several of these young virtuosic musicians at a free concert, 7pm on Friday, June 6, Community Bible Church at Sunriver, 1 Theater Drive. All invited, no tickets needed.

Throughout its 30-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $750,000 in scholarships to almost 200 exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. This year alone, $26,100 was awarded.

“Raise the Baton” is the party raising funds so this vital support for the next generation of musicians can continue. This year’s event is Saturday, June 21 in Bend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and will feature performances by advanced scholarship recipients Matthias Santucci, piano; Lucinda Mone, mezzo-soprano; and more. Fresh off his exciting debut with the New York Philharmonic, Sunriver Music Festival’s Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell returns to host this inspiring evening of music and conversation with the talented scholarship recipients, dinner and drinks, fun with friends, and abundant opportunities to raise the baton for the future of music.

Sure to be a lively evening, tickets available now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

