School Board Approves Name for New Choice High School

Bend-La Pine Schools has a name for its newest high school, opening next fall. The new choice option school will be known as Deschutes River High School. The district’s School Board voted unanimously for the name at its meeting Tuesday night.

Deschutes River High will offer a new model where students will explore interdisciplinary, project-based work, college-level Advanced Placement classes and Career and Technical Education. As a choice option high school, it is open to students in grades 9 through 12 who reside within the district.

“The district is excited to offer Deschutes River High School to our community,” shared Deputy Superintendent Lisa Birk. “Bend-La Pine Schools believes in the power of educational choice. Our new choice high school will provide students opportunities to explore future pathways while being a part of a school community centered in leadership and belonging.”

The opportunity to create the school stems from the District’s decision to end its lease of property that has housed Realms High School and Realms Middle School. Both Realms High and the District’s other choice option high school, Bend Tech Academy, are coming together to form the Deschutes River High School. It will be located at 1291 NE Fifth Street, the current location of BTA. The District will relocate Realms Middle to the Buckingham Elementary School campus for the 2026-27 school year.

In January, Bend-La Pine Schools began the process of naming the new school by surveying students, families and staff to gather ideas and recruit volunteers for a naming committee. Students, families, staff and school leaders reviewed suggested names and used a series of surveys, meetings and activities to narrow the list. Using feedback from the Realms and BTA school communities, the committee presented the top three recommendations to the board in February.

Deschutes River High School is built around three core pillars: Character, Community and Service; Excellence Through Purposeful Work; and Industry and Higher Education Readiness. The school will offer four Career and Technical Education academies — Medical, Business, Construction and STEM/Engineering — along with advanced coursework including AP and college credit.

The new school has a full enrollment, following the District’s choice option lottery process in January, and has a waitlist for 2026-27. Families can learn more about the school at bls.fyi/drhs.

