School Board to Interview Finalists for Board Vacancy

The Board of Directors for Bend-La Pine Schools will hold a special meeting on November 12 to interview finalists for the vacant Zone 6 seat on the board. The board selected three finalists from seven applicants at its regular meeting on October 8.

The finalists are invited to be interviewed together in open session at 6pm November 12 in the Board Room of the Education Center, 520 NW Wall St., Bend.

These are the finalists:

Brandy Berlin has a background in teaching in public, private and charter schools, and as a business owner. Most recently Brandy taught social studies at Redmond Proficiency Academy and has been a substitute teacher at Caldera High School.

Jenn Lynch has a background in serving on nonprofit boards, including Oregon Public Broadcasting, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation, and Summit High School Friends of Music. Jenn works in finance and previously was a substitute teacher in the district.

Ross Tomlin recently retired as President of Tillamook Bay Community College after 42 years in roles with community colleges. Ross recently taught forestry at Central Oregon Community College and helped the La Pine High School forestry program prepare for state competition.

Additional background on each finalist is available online in the October 8 board meeting agenda, under Item 10A.

bend.k12.or.us