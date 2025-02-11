School District Aims to Save with New Solar & EV Charging Projects

Addressing the climate crisis has great benefits. Green projects from Jefferson County School District 509J have been made possible through help from Pacific Power Blue Sky Program and an EV Mobility Grant, tax credits, and the Energy Trust of Oregon. The 15 KW solar array to “be installed on the Performing Arts Center, will provide an estimated $117,000 in energy savings over 25 years. The District will also incur savings from the use of two level two chargers and a Ford Lightening truck. According the the EPA this truck will save about $600 yearly in fuel costs, compared to gas, with additional maintenance savings from a largely maintenance -free electrical power system that has no spark plugs, fuel filter, coolant or transmission fluids to maintain.

Simon White, operations manager for the District was thankful for the opportunity: “Renewable energy has great benefits.”

350Deschutes, a local nonprofit that regularly helps entities with EV Charging projects, helped the District find funding and put both the solar and the EV project together. They will provide the project management. “Our job is to find the best EV Chargers that meet their needs, and to facilitate the right contractors, said Diane Hodiak, from 350Deschutes. 350Deschutes will work to ensure that the EV Chargers are available to the public, with consideration for the needs of all members of the community. The two-80 amp units (among the fastest for this type of Level 2 charger) will be installed at 390 SE Tenth Street, in Madras. They will be a good stop for drivers wishing to pick up a quick “drink” of 30-50 miles of range in order to get home, or to a DC Fast Charger.

Earthlight Technology will install the array and will also offer the school community a discount incentive should any teacher, staff or community member be ready to move ahead with their own project. A family night is planned to engage with community members.

An additional benefit of the project is that Earthlight Technologies will work with the 350Deschutes workforce development staff to orient youth to what it’s like to be a solar installer. The transition to a clean, low carbon economy is well underway, but workers are needed. Solar installers and other “green jobs” are relatively easy entry for workers, and provide as living wage.

350deschutes.org