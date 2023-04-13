Science Pub Explores Emerging Technology to Produce Cleaner Water

Oregon State University – Cascades’ Science Pub on April 18 will explore research underway at OSU-Cascades led by associate engineering professor Bahman Abbasi, to develop technology to desalinate water and extract valuable minerals from briny waters.

The Science Pub will take place from 5-7:30pm at Worthy Brewing’s Eastside Brewery & Pub, 495 NE Bellevue Drive in Bend. Doors will open at 5pm and the presentation will begin at 6:30pm.

Abbasi will share how the Water and Energy Technologies Lab that he directs at OSU-Cascades is addressing the global scarcity of fresh water and the need for energy efficient and low carbon technologies that can help combat the challenges of climate change.

He will discuss how his team of researchers is developing novel water purification techniques to remove salt from water to make it drinkable, and to salvage valuable minerals from briny waters, such as fracking wastewater. The WET Lab’s work has attracted $6.5 million in research awards from the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Defense, National Science Foundation and the State of Oregon; gained national attention and launched a spin-off company, Espiku.

Before joining OSU-Cascades, Abbasi worked with Booz Allen Hamilton as a technical advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy. He received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland. His research activities include water-energy nexus, controls systems in thermal-fluid applications and the use of advanced metals and materials.

Science Pubs are made possible with support from Worthy Brewing.

Science Pubs are free to community members, but reservations are required. Space is limited to 100 guests.

To register, visit osucascades.edu/sciencepubs. For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

