Science Pub: Healthy Aging with OSU Expert Sean Newsom

Metabolic Health and Healthy Aging

Learn strategies to promote healthy aging.

About the Topic

Weight gain and low physical activity are common issues in modern life, despite widespread knowledge of the advantages of movement. OSU’s Sean Newsom researches effective ways to improve human health. He’ll share findings from the Translational Metabolism Research Lab, which he co-leads, about a possible strategy for how we can each improve our metabolic health and promote healthy aging.

About the Presenter

Sean Newsom is an associate professor and co-director of the Translational Metabolism Research Laboratory in OSU’s College of Health. An integrative metabolic physiologist, he develops strategies to regulate blood sugar and lower risk for cardiometabolic diseases. His research identifies mechanisms of therapeutic interventions including physical activity, diet, medications and their interaction.

May 13

5:30pm Pub-style dinner

6-7:15pm Presentation, Q&A

Charles McGrath Family Atrium, Edward J. Ray Hall

OSU-Cascades

$22 per person

OSU-Cascades students free; Faculty/Staff $10

Register

