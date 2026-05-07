Science Pub on Tuesday: Youth Sports & Mental Health

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

The Stolen Game

How does our youth sport system affect young players’ mental health?

Learn about the emerging research in youth sport participation and mental health. You’ll explore the evolution of the youth sport system, how it has become increasingly competitive for players and what it might take to reclaim youth sports as a healthier developmental space for young people.

About the Presenter

William Massey, Ph.D. is a kinesiologist and associate professor in the OSU College of Health. He is the director of the Psychosocial Physical Activity Laboratory, known as the 2Play Lab, and director of youth and young adult research at OSU’s Hallie Ford Center for Children and Families. His research focuses on youth sport systems, play equity and the social conditions that allow children and youth to thrive in sport and play environments.

May 12

5:30pm Light pub fare

6-7:15pm Presentation, Q&A

Charles McGrath Family Atrium, Edward J. Ray Hall

OSU-Cascades

$22 per person

OSU-Cascades students free; Faculty/Staff $10

Need help registering or special accommodations? Contact events@osucascades.edu.

osucascades.edu