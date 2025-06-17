SCORE Presents Grant Prep Bootcamp

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

In three hours, you will learn how to research, prepare, write and apply for grants. At the end of this webinar, you will be able to target and learn how to organize grants to further your mission.

Don’t worry if you don’t have access to the various fancy (and expensive) grant databases. We will show you how to:

Access grant information — for free!

Filter through 990 returns

Uncover names and

Get around the “invite only” issue when determining fit.

NOTE: Upon registering for the ONLINE workshop you will receive a link to join the workshop. (Please check your Junk and Spam folders if you don’t find it.) Please login five minutes prior to the session start.

Grant Prep Boot Camp

Friday, June 20, 2025

10am-1pm CDT / 9am-12pm MDT / 8am-11am PDT

Online via Zoom

Fee: No cost

