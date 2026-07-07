SCORE Webinars in July

Polishing Your Business Idea

July 8

6-8pm CDT

(5-7pm MDT or 4-6pm MST+PDT)

Free

In this **FREE Webinar,** the session Polishing Your Business Idea provides step-by-step guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition.

Marketing Strategy

July 9

6-7:30pm CDT

(5-6:30pm MDT or 4-5:30pm MST+PDT)

Free

Marketing Strategy provides you with an introduction to marketing methods & tools to maximize your customer reach.

Social Media Marketing

July 9

7:45-9:15pm CDT

(6:45-8:15pm MDT or 5:45-7:15pm MST+PDT)

Free

In this **FREE Webinar**, you will learn the basics of Social Media Marketing, and how it fits into your overall marketing strategy.

Unleash the Power of LinkedIn

July 10 | 10-12pm CDT

(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

Learn how to use LinkedIn to attract clients and grow your business without the overwhelm or confusion!

Small Business Success: Mastering the Essentials

July 13

6-8pm CDT

(5-7pm MDT or 4-6pm MST+PDT)

Free

This workshop will provide new and existing entrepreneurs with an understanding of what is needed to build a sustainable business.

Credit Basics

July 15

12-1:30pm CDT

(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

This presentation will cover the fundamental principles of credit, including how credit scores work, the factors that impact them, and strategies for building and maintaining good credit.

Accessing Capital for Small Business

July 16

10-12pm CDT

(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

Where entrepreneurs get their money, what types of businesses are launched, and how they were funded.

How Much Should I Charge?

Setting Pricing When You Are Starting

July 16 | 12-1pm CDT

(11am-12pm MDT or 10-11am MST+PDT)

Free

Learn how to maximize income without jeopardizing the future of your business.

Bankability Blueprint:

Credit, Capital & Funding Success

July 17

11:30-1pm CDT

(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)

Free

Explore bank expectations, the importance of building and properly managing business credit, and the different financing options available to support business growth.

Social Media 101

July 20

12-1:30pm CDT

(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

Discover the power of social media to unlock new customer bases, expand your online presence, and drive unprecedented growth.

Demystifying Financial Foundations:

Income, Assets & Cash Flow

July 21

11:30-1pm CDT

(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)

Free

Learn how to understand, create and use your financial statements.

Becoming a Better Borrower

July 23 | 11:30-1pm CDT

(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)

Free

Potential sources of financing; what lenders look for in a loan applicant; what a credit score is and why it matters; what’s included in a loan application, and so much more!

LinkedIn Content Made Simple:

What to Post & Why

July 27

10-12pm CDT

(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

In this webinar, you will get you a guided overview of LinkedIn’s main content formats and how business owners typically use them.

AI Marketing Techniques Using ChatGPT

July 27

2-3:30pm CDT

(1-2:30pm MDT or 12-1:30pm MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

Uncover the secrets of applying ChatGPT across key marketing domains, including SEO optimization, crafting compelling copy, sparking creative brainstorming sessions, and more!

Lunch and Learn:

5 Ways to Use ChatGPT (AI) for Small Business

July 30

12-1:30pm CDT

(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)

Fee: $10

Learn to use ChatGPT (AI) for marketing your small business!

To ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, these fees help sustain our mission of offering free business mentoring and resources while providing affordable, high-value training.

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