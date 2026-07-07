SCORE Webinars in July

Polishing Your Business Idea
July 8
6-8pm CDT
(5-7pm MDT or 4-6pm MST+PDT)
Free
In this **FREE Webinar,** the session Polishing Your Business Idea provides step-by-step guidance in researching your idea, your market, and your competition.
Register
Marketing Strategy
July 9
6-7:30pm CDT
(5-6:30pm MDT or 4-5:30pm MST+PDT)
Free
Marketing Strategy provides you with an introduction to marketing methods & tools to maximize your customer reach.
Register
Social Media Marketing
July 9
7:45-9:15pm CDT
(6:45-8:15pm MDT or 5:45-7:15pm MST+PDT)
Free
In this **FREE Webinar**, you will learn the basics of Social Media Marketing, and how it fits into your overall marketing strategy.
Register
Unleash the Power of LinkedIn
July 10 | 10-12pm CDT
(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
Learn how to use LinkedIn to attract clients and grow your business without the overwhelm or confusion!
Register
Small Business Success: Mastering the Essentials
July 13
6-8pm CDT
(5-7pm MDT or 4-6pm MST+PDT)
Free
This workshop will provide new and existing entrepreneurs with an understanding of what is needed to build a sustainable business.
Register
Credit Basics
July 15
12-1:30pm CDT
(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
This presentation will cover the fundamental principles of credit, including how credit scores work, the factors that impact them, and strategies for building and maintaining good credit.
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Accessing Capital for Small Business
July 16
10-12pm CDT
(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
Where entrepreneurs get their money, what types of businesses are launched, and how they were funded.
Register
How Much Should I Charge?
Setting Pricing When You Are Starting
July 16 | 12-1pm CDT
(11am-12pm MDT or 10-11am MST+PDT)
Free
Learn how to maximize income without jeopardizing the future of your business.
Register
Bankability Blueprint:
Credit, Capital & Funding Success
July 17
11:30-1pm CDT
(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)
Free
Explore bank expectations, the importance of building and properly managing business credit, and the different financing options available to support business growth.
Register
Social Media 101
July 20
12-1:30pm CDT
(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
Discover the power of social media to unlock new customer bases, expand your online presence, and drive unprecedented growth.
Register
Demystifying Financial Foundations:
Income, Assets & Cash Flow
July 21
11:30-1pm CDT
(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)
Free
Learn how to understand, create and use your financial statements.
Register
Becoming a Better Borrower
July 23 | 11:30-1pm CDT
(10:30am-12pm MDT or 9:30-11am MST+PDT)
Free
Potential sources of financing; what lenders look for in a loan applicant; what a credit score is and why it matters; what’s included in a loan application, and so much more!
Register
LinkedIn Content Made Simple:
What to Post & Why
July 27
10-12pm CDT
(9-11am MDT or 8-10am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
In this webinar, you will get you a guided overview of LinkedIn’s main content formats and how business owners typically use them.
Register
AI Marketing Techniques Using ChatGPT
July 27
2-3:30pm CDT
(1-2:30pm MDT or 12-1:30pm MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
Uncover the secrets of applying ChatGPT across key marketing domains, including SEO optimization, crafting compelling copy, sparking creative brainstorming sessions, and more!
Register
Lunch and Learn:
5 Ways to Use ChatGPT (AI) for Small Business
July 30
12-1:30pm CDT
(11am-12:30pm MDT or 10-11:30am MST+PDT)
Fee: $10
Learn to use ChatGPT (AI) for marketing your small business!
Register
To ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, these fees help sustain our mission of offering free business mentoring and resources while providing affordable, high-value training.