Scouting Adventures at Camp McLoughlin for 100 Years

Hundreds of Scouting America Cub Scouts and their parents/grandparents have participated in summer camp at Camp McLoughlin over the last two weeks, traveling from Nevada, northern California and all over Oregon. This is the final session of Camp McLoughlin for the summer, rounding out 325 participants. Scouts have been exploring, adventuring and growing skillsets at Camp McLoughlin since the 1920s with the first buildings on camp erected in the 1930s, some still standing today.

Located in beautiful Southern Oregon on the magnificent Lake of the Woods, Camp McLoughlin offers a summer camp experience like no other. With lake access, a dedicated waterfront area and a fully equipped boathouse, it’s the perfect place for adventure and growth. Cub Scouts are earning advancements with skilled Target and Range instructors, diving into leather and woodworking projects and building essential scouting skills at Scoutcraft — all this while camping among the trees and under the stars!

Scouting America is the nation’s foremost youth program providing young people with unique opportunities focused on character development, leadership, fun and outdoor exploration. On February 8, the organization celebrated its 115th birthday, marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s journey and officially adopted its new name, Scouting America. The organization continues to adapt to meet the evolving needs of young people, ensuring that future generations will have the opportunity to benefit from this transformative program.

For more than a century, Scouting America’s mission has remained the same: to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Whether it’s a camping trip, a pinewood derby car race or a trail hike, every adventure encourages personal growth by teaching youth how to set goals and achieve them with determination. As we look to the future, Scouting America is dedicated to providing young people with the values, skills and experiences they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Scouting America has remained committed to providing youth with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills, create lifelong memories and grow into tomorrow’s leaders. In fact, more than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting America programs since our founding in 1910. Currently, more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

Scouting America invites families, individuals and communities nationwide to join its mission. Whether you come from a family with a Scouting tradition or are considering Scouting for the first time, we welcome you to be a part of our next 115 years.

About Pacific Crest Council:

Spanning from the Pacific shores to the Cascade peaks, and from the high desert to the low valleys, the Pacific Crest Council delivers Scouting programs to youth and adult volunteers throughout central and southern Oregon.

About Scouting America:

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life." Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment.

