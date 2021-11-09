Scouting for Food in Redmond to Benefit Local Food Banks

Scouting for Food is an annual food drive that Scouts nationwide have participated in since 1988. It is part of our program that emphasizes our slogan, “Do a good turn daily.”

Boy Scout Troop 9027 and Cub Scout Pack 27 of Redmond will be collecting donations in the parking lots of Safeway and Grocery Outlet on Saturdays, November 6 and 13, during the hours of 9am and 2pm. Community members can donate canned goods, and shelf-stable items, which will go directly to local food banks in Redmond to help those in need.

Saturday, November 6 and Saturday, November 13

9am-2pm

Safeway Redmond: 1705 S Hwy 97, Redmond, OR 97756

Grocery Outlet Redmond: 1619 SW Odem Medo Way, Redmond, OR 97756

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages 5 to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.

scouting.org