SEA Crab House Enhances Customer Experience with New Hire in Bend

SEA Crab House, the restaurant chain known for its seafood boils with Southeast Asian influences, is excited to announce the addition of Jeff Brandon to its team in Bend. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch service and continually improving its operations to better serve its clientele.

Owner Pattaporn Lorwatcharasophon is enthusiastic about Brandon joining the team. “We’re confident that Jeff’s incredible experience in the restaurant business will be a valuable asset to SEA Crab House. His dedication to delivering the best possible experience for our customers aligns perfectly with our values,” she said.

Brandon, formerly with Cracker Barrel, brings 20 years of experience in the restaurant business to his new role at SEA Crab House in Bend. His background and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the overall customer experience at the location.

SEA Crab House is committed to offering a unique dining experience featuring live crab and lobster in its signature dishes. With locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend and Beaverton and plans to expand to Bellevue and Boise, the company is steadily growing its footprint and bringing its distinctive flavors to more people across the region.

About the SEA Crab House:

seacrabhouse.com • 541-390-1724 • christophe@seacrabhouse.com