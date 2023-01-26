SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February of 2023. The first new location will open on February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open on February 28 in Seattle, Washington.

“We plan to open six new locations in 2023,” said Patta Lorwatcharasophon, founder and CEO if the SEA Crab House. “Our first two openings in February will provide us with a real test case for our operational system, which saw a return on investment in three months for our Bend location. We are excited to get the ball rolling in other markets.”

The SEA Crab House is also planning an expansion into Portland, OR, and Tacoma, WA, with the goal of opening to the public in April and May, respectively. All expansions have thus far met all of their deadlines. Earlier this summer, the SEA Crab House successfully opened a new location in Bend, Oregon, with a record-time return on investment. The owners are looking forward to replicating their success in their new markets.

About the SEA Crab House:

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seaside, Bend, and soon Beaverton and Seattle, bringing the ocean to your table.

seacrabhouse.com