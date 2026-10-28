Seasonal Jobs & SNAP Benefits: What Oregonians Should Know Before the Holidays

With the holiday season approaching, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is encouraging Oregonians who are not currently receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to apply now to see if they qualify. People who previously lost benefits may also be eligible again.

SNAP provides monthly food benefits to help eligible households buy groceries. ODHS wants every Oregonian who qualifies for SNAP to receive it, and applying now gives the agency time to process applications before the holidays. Processing times vary, and benefits are not guaranteed.

For people already receiving SNAP, seasonal employment may offer another opportunity. Did you recently start working at a pumpkin patch or a Halloween store? Are you planning to work at a Christmas tree farm or pick up extra hours during the holidays? That work could help you meet federal SNAP work or activity rules or regain benefits you’ve previously lost.

ODHS encourages people who start a new job or work additional hours to report changes as required and find out how their employment may affect their SNAP benefits.

“Seasonal employment can be an opportunity to earn extra income while also helping people meet SNAP work or activity rules,” said Jessica Amaya Hoffman, ODHS interim Oregon Eligibility Partnership Director. “If you’ve started a new job, picked up additional hours or are planning to work during the holidays, contact us. We can help you understand how your work and income affect your SNAP benefits and what steps you may need to take.”

Seasonal employment can help people meet SNAP work or activity rules

Under federal rules, certain adults ages 18 through 64 must complete at least 80 hours of work or qualifying activities each month to continue receiving SNAP benefits, unless they qualify for an exemption.

Seasonal employment, including jobs at Halloween stores, retail businesses, restaurants, warehouses and other employers preparing for the holidays, may help people meet these requirements.

If you’re picking up a second job or working extra hours during the holidays, it’s also important to understand how this income may affect your SNAP benefits. Households must report income changes when required under SNAP reporting rules so benefits can be calculated accurately. Contact ODHS if you’re unsure whether you need to report your new income.

People who have already lost SNAP benefits because they did not meet work or activity rules may also be able to regain eligibility through employment or other qualifying activities. People may need to reapply for benefits and demonstrate that they meet the requirements.

ODHS encourages people to contact the ODHS ABAWD Team to discuss their circumstances, report qualifying hours and learn what steps they need to take to keep or regain benefits.

Check whether you qualify for an exemption before new OHP rules begin

Some Oregonians may have recently received a letter from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about upcoming work or activity rules for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), Oregon’s Medicaid program.

These new federal requirements are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

People who qualify for an exemption from SNAP work or activity rules are automatically exempt from OHP work or activity rules.

ODHS encourages people who have questions about their SNAP work or activity rules or potential exemptions to contact the ODHS ABAWD Team now. Staff can review their circumstances and help determine whether an exemption applies.

Keep your address current and read your mail

As federal changes continue, ODHS reminds everyone who receives benefits to keep their contact information, including mailing address, up to date.

Important notices may include information about eligibility, work or activity rules, deadlines, or actions needed to keep benefits.

If you receive a letter from ODHS or OHA:

Open and read it carefully.

Pay attention to deadlines and any actions requested.

Contact the agency if you have questions or need help understanding the notice.

Missing an important notice could mean missing an opportunity to provide information needed to keep benefits.

Where to get help

SNAP work or activity rules and exemptions:

Visit oregon.gov/snapworkrules

Call the ODHS ABAWD Team at 833-947-1694

Email SNAP.ABAWDTeam@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Apply for SNAP or update your information:

ODHS encourages people to reach out as soon as possible if their circumstances change or they have questions about their benefits.

If you have questions about SNAP food benefits and the public charge rule for immigrants, you can call the Oregon Law Center’s Public Benefits Hotline at 800-520-5292.