Second Annual Dickey Educational Endowment Accepting Applications

(Photo by Isabella Mendes of Pexels)

The Dickey Educational Endowment (DEE) 2021 was created by its founder to honor her brother, Mark, and father, Robert, whose lifetime struggles with alcoholism and/or addiction took them from their family far too early. The founder witnessed four generations of her family and others battle the effects of addiction. It has ruined lives, families and relationships. It has prevented people from creating the beautiful, fulfilling life they deserve, a vicious cycle of fear, guilt, shame, blame and pain… the disease keeps you captive.

“I want to provide hope and betterment to those that have chosen to and made the efforts to get their life back on track,” the founder stated. “There is a better way! This fund is set up to contribute towards the further education of those who have been through a minimum of 30-day (inpatient) or 60-day (outpatient) credentialed drug and alcohol rehabilitation program and have been clean and sober for a minimum of one year, to be attested to by a healthcare professional or qualified professional.”

This fund is set up to promote personal improvement and educational development in order to secure a career plan. Further education includes college, university or other educational institutions providing vocational, technical or secondary education programs.

A minimum of $2,500 per year scholarship(s), depending on the requests, will be awarded to a qualified person(s) that has been through the vetted application process.

Applications will be received through December 15, 2021, with a final decision prior to January 1, 2022.