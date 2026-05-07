Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26

The Sunriver Owners Association, SHARC, The Village at Sunriver, Sunriver Brewing Co., Sunriver Resort, Sunriver Women’s Club, Artists’ Gallery Sunriver, Sunriver Realty, Village Properties, Visit Central Oregon and Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to join their team to host the second annual Sunriver Oktoberfest.

Plans are underway for several events including a fun run, Sunriver Saturday Market, putt putt golf tournament, games, dancing and more.

Please lend your support by being a sponsor or volunteering for the event.

Let’s work together to make this a spectacular Sunriver Oktoberfest.

Email exec@sunriverchamber.com to learn about sponsorships or join the Oktoberfest committee.

Sponsorship Packages

The Sunriver Oktoberfest committee is seeking sponsors for its second annual event on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26. There are multiple sponsorships for “Owl, Elk and Rabbit.” If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, email Kristine Thomas at exec@sunriverchamber.com.

Monthly meeting is 2pm on Tuesday, May 12 at Sunriver Owners Association

The goal of the Sunriver Oktoberfest is to bring the community together to celebrate while supporting local businesses. If you have an idea for an event or would like to join the committee, please email exec@sunriverchamber.com. The next meeting is at 2pm on Tuesday, May 12 at Sunriver Owners Association. All are welcome.

sunriverchamber.com