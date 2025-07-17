Second Quarter Payroll Reports Due July 31, We’re Here to Help

Be sure to file your combined payroll report and make any payments due by Thursday, July 31.

Please submit your second quarter report electronically through your Frances Online account.

You can make your payment when you file your payroll reports through Frances’ direct connection to Revenue Online by selecting “Make a Payment with DOR.”

If you need help submitting your quarterly report or making payments, call us at: 503-947-1488. You can also view this “Filing your payroll report”video on our website to upload your payroll account.

Remember:

When submitting your reports, you must report all wages, for each employee, for each program every quarter.

If you are a business with no payroll to report this quarter, please call 503-378-3981 to submit a no payroll report. When calling, do not include the first “0” when entering your BIN number.

If you have at least one employee with wages subject to Paid Leave Oregon, you must submit Paid Leave contributions even if you are not subject to Unemployment Insurance taxes.

The Department of Revenue offers employer payroll tax training quarterly. Register for the next available online training on Tuesday, September 9, from 1-3pm.

Feedback Needed: Draft Rule Changes for Unemployment Insurance

OED has drafted changes to three of our Oregon Administrative Rules (OARs) pertaining to Unemployment Insurance (UI) and is hosting two virtual listening sessions to gather feedback:

Morning session: Thursday July 31 — 10-11:30am

Afternoon session: Monday August 4 — 4-5:30pm

The most significant draft rule change will modernize OED’s eligibility requirements for UI (OAR 471-030-0036) by aligning them with labor market changes and new legislation, including SB 916, which allows striking workers 10 weeks of UI benefits.

For more information on the draft changes or to register for the listening sessions, visit the OED rulemaking website.

Time to Reapply for Paid Leave Oregon Equivalent Plan Approval

If your Paid Leave Oregon equivalent plan started on October 1, 2023, it’s time to reapply for approval.

We must receive your application for equivalent plan reapproval by September 1, 2025. Please submit a separate application for each Business Identification Number or Federal Employer Identification Number. Each application must include:

The latest version of the insurance policy, and

Any required certificates or endorsements (if applicable).

How to submit your application:

Online: Frances Online

Mail your documents to:

Paid Leave Oregon

Oregon Employment Department

875 Union St. NE

Salem, OR 97311

You can submit your application any time from now through September 1, 2025.

If you don’t plan to continue offering a paid leave equivalent plan, you must send us a withdrawal request through Frances Online by September 1, 2025.

If we don’t receive your reapproval application or your withdrawal request by September 2, 2025, we will end your equivalent plan on October 1, 2025.

Questions?

Call the Paid Leave Oregon Employer Programs Unit at 833-854-0166 (option 3) or send a “Contact Us” request on Frances Online. Choose the “Equivalent Plans for Employer” category.

Learn How Paid Leave Impacts Sick Time, Accrued Leave and the Oregon Family Leave Act (OFLA)

The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) and Paid Leave Oregon are hosting online webinars to inform employers about how Paid Leave Oregon impacts sick time, accrued leave, and the Oregon Family Leave Act (OFLA). Join us the second Monday of each month through December 8. Register here: BOLI: Trainings for Employers; State of Oregon.

How Project SEARCH Helps Businesses Grow and Supports Inclusion

Recently, DCI International, an employer in Newberg, teamed up with Oregon’s Department of Human Services (ODHS) Project SEARCH program to welcome interns with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These young adults gained real-world job experience, built confidence, and learned valuable workplace skills.

At the same time, DCI gained hardworking, motivated team members and saw a boost in workplace culture and inclusion. Project SEARCH makes it easy for businesses to participate in this program by providing on-site trainers and support throughout the internship.

Many companies end up hiring their interns — benefiting from new skilled employees and improved team morale.

If you want to grow your workforce, improve your team dynamics, and make a difference in your community, visit the ODHS Vocational Rehabilitation Services to Businesses page to learn more. You can also:

